Driving Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Solutions, Empowering Communities And Advancing South Africa’s Renewable Energy Agenda

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SINCE its inception on 1 December 2022, Seriti Green – a diversified energy company and leading force in South Africa’s Just Energy Transition (JET) – has been at the forefront of driving sustainable and inclusive energy solutions, empowering communities and advancing the country’s renewable energy agenda.

Over the past two years, Seriti Green has embarked on an ambitious journey to diversify South Africa’s energy mix, recognising the growing need for secure, affordable and sustainable power. The company currently has 23 renewable energy projects underway in various stages of development that will have a significant impact on the country’s energy sector. Its flagship Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm in Mpumalanga, currently under construction, will be South Africa’s first wind farm in Mpumalanga and symbolises innovation, leadership and progress in action.

Mike Teke, Chairperson of Seriti Green and Group CEO of Seriti Resources said: “As someone deeply connected to Mpumalanga and its people, I have seen first-hand the need for a Just Energy Transition. This is not only about sustainable energy; it’s about creating a future that is inclusive and prosperous for our communities. We are determined to honour the trust placed in us by delivering on our promise to power South Africa’s future.

“The construction of the first wind farm in Mpumalanga is a milestone we are immensely proud of, but this is just the beginning. The project will pave the way for 4GW of renewable energy capacity by 2027, contributing to national energy security while empowering local communities.”

Mpumalanga has been selected to host the G20 energy session. From 23 September to 26 September 2025, G20 ministers will convene in the province to discuss the energy mix, lower carbon-emitting technologies and other aspects of the JET. This prestigious event will propel Mpumalanga onto the global stage, setting the standard for future power supply with international standards and protocols.

Making a difference to people’s lives in the areas where we operate

As it continues to make strides in developing renewable energy solutions, Seriti Green is also positively impacting the lives of employees and communities.

Over the past two years employment has grown to 729 people employed at the Ummbila Emoyeni site alone. Of those, 427 people (58.6%) come from local communities. Through the Seriti Green Hub, a dedicated skills and employment portal, Seriti Green has registered over 10,044 jobseekers, achieving a 50/50 gender split. This highlights the company’s commitment to fostering diversity while providing much-needed employment opportunities.

Seriti Green is also transitioning former mine staff into renewable energy roles, providing opportunities for individuals to transfer their skills into new industries. This innovative approach ensures that those who have spent years powering South Africa’s energy sector can continue to play a key role in its sustainable future.

Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green, said: “Our commitment to the Just Energy Transition extends beyond energy generation. We are creating jobs, training the next generation of renewable energy professionals, and ensuring that our communities benefit directly from this transformation. Dignity through work is a cornerstone of what we aim to achieve. This isn’t just about building a wind farm. It’s about creating a blueprint for a greener, more inclusive South Africa, where energy development respects the land and its people.”

Seriti Green’s commitment to community upliftment was recently highlighted in Morgenzon, Mpumalanga, where the Seriti Resources Community Trust funded a series of donations, including an ambulance, wheelchairs, food hampers, and early childhood development (ECD) jungle gyms. This initiative reflects the company’s holistic approach to improving the quality of life for its host communities.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including the Premier of Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, who said: “Thank you for ensuring that Seriti Green champions the Just Energy Transition in our province. Our communities are transforming, and Seriti Green significantly contributes to alleviating unemployment.”

The establishment of a new base in Bethal marks another milestone in Seriti Green’s journey, creating opportunities for local employment and economic upliftment. Bethal is also home to key initiatives like the Agri-4-Change Boot Camp, which has trained 150 participants, with 30 beneficiaries selected for a two-year programme focused on sustainable agriculture.

Project update

Infrastructure development at the Ummbila Emoyeni site is progressing steadily. A key milestone was achieved with the delivery of the 500MVA, 400/132/22kV Vunumoya power transformer in November, which will form the backbone of the project’s main transmission station. Manufactured in Brazil, the 200-tonne transformer is critical to connecting renewable energy to South Africa’s national grid.

Once operational, the Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm is expected to offset 500,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. This future contribution to South Africa’s climate commitments will be a powerful demonstration of Seriti Green’s ability to lead the way in building a more sustainable energy landscape.

Looking ahead

As Seriti Green reflects on two years of growth, the company remains committed to its mission of delivering clean, affordable energy while empowering communities and protecting the environment.

Peter Venn noted: “Seriti Green is building a future where renewable energy is the foundation of economic growth, environmental stewardship, and social progress. We are committed to walking this path with transparency, respect, and a shared vision for a greener, more inclusive South Africa.”

Mike Teke concluded: “Together, we are creating something monumental – for the people of Mpumalanga, for South Africa, and for the generations that will follow. For that, we are profoundly grateful to all who share this journey with us.”

– CAJ News