Industry leaders partner to grow hospitality sector

frpm DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOME world’s leading players have announced they will unite to shape the future of the hospitality industry.

Accor, Hyatt, IHG Marriott and Radisson made the accouchement ahead of the Questex International Hospitality Investment forum.

It is the premier meeting place for hospitality investment in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with this year’s edition scheduled for Berlin on March 31-April 2.

Joe Stather, VP/Market Leader, Operational Real Estate, speaking about the partnership, said 2025 would be a defining moment for dealmakers and operators alike, where navigating tightening financial markets, embracing technology-driven efficiencies, and unlocking sustainable investment returns would separate market leaders from the rest.

“This year’s forum is about resilience, innovation, and action — providing the insights, partnerships, and capital connections attendees need to not just survive but thrive in a transformed global market,” Stather said.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International will present the session, “Driving growth: A global CEO’s perspective on market opportunities and the value of partnerships.”

Dex Hunter-Torricke, emerging technologies expert and former communications executive at SpaceX and Facebook, will deliver the megatrends keynote, “Visionary leadership for communications, technology, society in a dynamic era.”

IHIF EMEA brings together 2 500 industry professionals, including 600 investors managing over US$340 billion in assets under management.

Representatives from leading investment firms, top hospitality brands and operators and advisory companies are confirmed to attend IHIF EMEA.

Attendees will gain insights from over 200 leaders on global trends shaping the EMEA hospitality landscape.

– CAJ News