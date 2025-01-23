Jambo asserts position as blockchain smartphone brand

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – JAMBO has high ambitions of building the world’s largest on-chain mobile network.

This is to be powered by the JamboPhone, which the company rates as the most powerful crypto-native mobile device.

With already 700 000 JamboPhones sold, Jambo is now vertically integrating its infrastructure to expand towards satellite-powered data.

Jambo’s satellite programme will unlock next gen crypto use cases, future-proofing connectivity for JamboPhone users, and expand mobile access to emerging markets users, according to spokesperson, James Zhang.

He addressed the media in Lagos.

The company notes that currently, over 3 billion people worldwide still lack reliable internet access and by providing connectivity via satellites, Jambo bridges the digital divide and unlocks untapped market potential.

Jambo states that cConsistent internet access is critical for pushing forward crypto adoption, hence its satellite programme ensures Jambo users always stay connected to the decentralized world, by removing the failure point of data access.

The company reiterated that in 2024 alone, JamboPhone sales crossed 700 000, making it a top player on the global consumer project stage.

Zhang said this achievement underscored Jambo’s role in transforming lives worldwide, especially in emerging markets, by providing a gateway to secure cutting-edge blockchain use cases and earn tangible rewards.

JamboPhone is a US$99 web3-enabled Android 14 based smartphone designed for emerging markets.

It comprises 12GB RAM, 6.75-inch display, 128GB storage, and a 5000 mAh battery.

– CAJ News