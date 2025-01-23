McDonald’s SA announces breakfast updates

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MCDONALD’S South Africa has announced the addition of a new breakfast offering.

It is rolling out affordable value meals and sharing options.

The eatery said this was part of efforts to help customers beat the January blues with wallet-friendly menu options.

“McDonald’s SA menu features plenty of affordable choices, including fan favourites from as little as R10 on our McSaver menu and from R29,90 on our Nazo Meals,” said Daniel Padiachy, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s South Africa.

“We‘re also have exclusive in-app deals giving customers more ways to save. Even by using rewards points on the McDonald’s App.”

McDonald’s is introducing new family sharing offers starting at R99,90.

This is described as perfect for families looking to enjoy a delicious meal together without breaking the bank.

“As the McDonald’s SA team, our franchisees and I are always listening to what our customers want from their neighbourhood McDonald’s,” Padiachy added.

“From city to city, we know how important it is for our customers to enjoy their favourite meals. That’s why we’ve worked hard to deliver value for everyone, no matter the occasion.”

– CAJ News