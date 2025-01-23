Sundowns subdue Magesi FC 2-1

by TEBATSO MOHAPI

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – TWO second half goals by Lucas Ribeiro (64th) and Tashreeq Matthew (86th) were all Mameldoi Sundowns needed to subdue the well oiled Magesi 2-1 in a tightly contested Betway premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Dikwena Tsa Meetse, as Magesi is affectionately called in local football circles, were the first to score in as early as the 12th courtesy of some fine strike by hard running forward Wonderboy Makhubu.

When local fans thought Magesi FC would repeat the humiliation and destruction of Sundowns as initially witnessed in the Carling Knockout sometime in November, Sundowns hit with venom to beat the hosts 2-1.

Had it not been for Peter Shalulile’s goal ruled offside, Masandawana would have won the match 3-1.

However, the match had its own controversies when Sundowns left back Divine Lunga and Magesi FC forward Samuel Darpoh were shown redcards for indiscipline.

Acrobatic Magesi FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, was again on top form when he thwarted several threatening raids from the Brazilians, but the Zimbabwean goalminder always found his ways to keep the home team in the game.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has lined up two league matches in Durban this evening.

Thursday, 23rd JANUARY 2025

– Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates (19:30)

– AmaZulu FC vs Stellenbosch FC (19:30)

– CAJ News