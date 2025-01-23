UN envoy monitors human rights situation in Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations’ (UN’s) top envoy on human rights is in Zambia amid criticism of civil liberties being eroded under the current government.

This is bad publicity for the administration of President Hakainde Hichilema, the then former opposition leader who came into power in 2022 with a pledge to uphold human rights.

His critics claim the Southern African country is worse than when he assumed power, at the helm of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Nazhat Shameem Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, is in Zambia to monitor the situation, as tempers flare ahead of general elections in 2026.

“As you carry out your mission, we urge you to remain impartial, non-political, and resolute in addressing human rights concerns without fear or favour,” appealed Ephraim Shakafuswa, a member of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders.

Tonse is an alliance of opposition parties in Zambia aiming to contest the next poll.

With the main opposition, formerly ruling Patriotic Front (PF) its biggest member, it plans to dislodge UPND from power next year.

Tonse believes Zambia has made some strides in promoting democracy and human rights, but significant challenges persist.

It laments that reports of selective justice, alleged restrictions on freedom of expression and disparities in the application of the law underscored the need for urgent reforms.

“As an independent expert, your role is pivotal in providing objective assessments and actionable recommendations to ensure accountability, justice and equality,” Shakafuswa said.

“Your mission has the potential to leave a lasting legacy in Zambia, and we urge you to make provisions to safeguard the continuity of progress long after you are gone,” he appealed to Khan.

The ruling party has, during the human rights envoy’s visit, accused the PF and allies of tarnishing the image of the UPND government under the leadership of Hichilema.

“The latest attempt to label President Hichilema as a dictator demonstrates the desperation of the PF and its allies to divert attention from their own failures and misdeeds,” said Gilbert Liswaniso, UPND National Youth Chairman.

On Wednesday, the Zambia Police Service (ZPS) reiterated the PF and Tonse Alliance mega rally in Mandevu this coming weekend was banned.

“The Zambia Police Service wishes to categorically state that the said public rally has not met the legal requirements as provided for under the Public Order Act, Chapter 113 of the Laws of Zambia,” Rae Hamoonga, police spokesman, said.

– CAJ News