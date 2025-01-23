Vic Falls bourse in impressive growth

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) in Zimbabwe is redefining capital markets in Africa’s mining sector.

It stands at the forefront of regional financial innovation, offering compelling advantages for investors seeking new opportunities in Southern Africa.

NSDV, a specialist mining, environmental, construction and energy law firm based in Johannesburg, noted VFEX opened doors for investors to tap into Southern Africa’s abundant natural resources and rapidly growing economies.

Authors Dominic Varrie and Methembeni Moyo noted it offered a unique opportunity for portfolio diversification by facilitating investments in emerging markets.

“Additionally, the VFEX is a catalyst for regional economic growth, mobilising capital and encouraging investment that drives development across key sectors,” they stated.

Launched in 2020, the VFEX is a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), strategically located in the special economic zone of Victoria Falls.

NSDV notes that operating under a distinct and flexible regulatory framework, the VFEX stood apart from the ZSE, positioning itself as a premier offshore exchange.

“This strategic differentiation enables the VFEX to attract significant local and foreign investment,” Varrie and Moyo said.

VFEX has demonstrated impressive growth, with the number of trades increasing by 35,78 percent between the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024.

This surge is complemented by a substantial 52,8 percent rise in turnover over the same period.

NSDV said the expansion and modernisation of the VFEX presented significant opportunities for investors and companies.

“With its unique incentives, growing listings, strategic partnerships, investor outreach, and technological advancements, the VFEX is well-positioned to drive economic growth and become a key player in Southern Africa’s financial markets.”

– CAJ News