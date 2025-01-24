Honor embarks on AI smartphone challenge

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR is teaming up with local sports icons and entertainers to showcase the X9c capabilities by putting it to the test in extreme sports scenarios.

The collaboration is going live next week in South Africa.

Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane from the Premier Soccer League club, Mamelodi Sundowns, are some of the stars.

They will launch a series of short videos on social media.

Renowned TV actresses and fan favourites, Thembi Seete and Gaisang Noge have joined in the challenge.

The Honor X9c is described as the “revolutionary unbreakable AI smartphone.”

It is the next generation of the X series.

Among specs are 108MP AI Camera, Anti-Drop Display and 6600 mAh Silicon-carbon battery.

– CAJ News