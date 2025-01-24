SA to host global AI index launch

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Regulation Index will be launched in South Africa later this year.

An initiative of AI 2030, a non-profit initiative driving the global responsible AI deployment, it is hailed as a milestone in advancing responsible AI governance around the world.

The scheme will be launched when South Africa hosts the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Gauteng sometime in November.

Officials have deployed the plans of the launch of the index at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos.

Xiaochen Zhang, Executive Director, AI 2030, said with AI reshaping industries and societies, the need for responsible regulation and accountable adoption had never been greater.

The official said AI 2030 was addressing this dual challenge by uniting public and private sectors’ efforts to foster ethics, transparency, and innovation in AI development and deployment.

“Responsible AI requires responsible regulation from the public sector and responsible development and adoption by the private sector,” Zhang said.

The Global AI Regulation Index is projected to provide a comprehensive evaluation of AI governance across G20 countries, benchmarking regulatory frameworks against four key dimensions: innovation promotion, individual rights protection, enforcement feasibility and global interoperability.

The index is part of AI 2030’s mission to ensure “Responsible AI” by that year.

South Africa is to chair the G20 this year. It also is a key member of the BRICS bloc, whose summit it hosted in 2024.

