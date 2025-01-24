Weekend of Nedbank Cup galore matches

by NJABULO MKHIZE

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THERE is Nedbank Cup football galore nationwide this weekend where minnows are expected to spring surprises.

The Nedbank tournament is a pregnant cup packed with thrills, drama, tears and surprises – something that cannot be ruled out beginning tonight (Friday) when Marumo Gallants battle out with division one outfit, Pretoria Callies in the capital Tshwane.

In this tournament, there is no guaranteed winner as any team is capable of springing surprises as witnessed over the past years.

From the period 2014 up until 2025, the Nedbank Cup saw underestimated teams shock the so-called big premiership clubs to walk away with the title.

Still ringing loud and clear in many football fans’ minds is when division one soccer outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) Football Club, now Marumo Gallants humiliated Chippa United 1-0 in 2021 to win the coveted Nedbank Cup.

As that was not enough, TS Galaxy, another division one in 2019 shocked the highly rated Kaizer Chiefs, whom they beat 1-0 to lift the Nedbank Cup trophy.

2019

Elsewhere on Saturday, Golden Arrows is hosting tough opponents Chippa United in Durban in a match likely to go either way.

Other big names to feature in weekend Nedbank Cup matches include Mamelodi Sundowns hosting little known Sibanye Golden Stars, Polokwane City entertaining The Bees while Kaizer Chiefs host Free Agents in Johannesburg.

There is only one encounter, which is a clash of premiership clubs in this tournament featuring Richards Bay against Orlando Pirates in KwaZulu Natal.

Full fixtures below:

Friday, 24th JANUARY 2025

Nedbank Cup

– Pretoria Callies vs Marumo Gallants FC (19:00)

Saturday, 25th JANUARY 2025

– Golden Arrows vs Chippa United (15:00)

– Lerumo Lions vs Durban City (15:00)

– Umvoti vs Baroka FC (15:00)

– Venda Football Club vs Cape Town Spurs (15:00)

– Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sibanye Golden Stars (18:00)

Sunday, 26th JANUARY 2025

– Mpheni Home Defenders vs Hungry Lions (15:00)

– Polokwane City vs The Bees (15:00)

– Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates (15:00)

– Kaizer Chiefs vs Free Agents (18:00)

– CAJ News