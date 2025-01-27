Eastern DRC conflict deteriorating

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE imminent takeover of Goma by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels is a grave violation of the ceasefire, exacerbates the humanitarian and displacement crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and undermine efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are at heightened risk.

The Security Council, a principal organ of the United Nations (UN), has condemned the rebels’ foray into Goma as well as their control of Masisi and Sake in early January.

The council further called on the M23 to reverse its territorial expansion without delay.

The members of the Security Council condemned persistent violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights in the eastern part of the DRC, including sexual and gender-based violence, the recruitment and use of child soldiers as well as summary killings by armed groups.

A number of peacekeepers from Malawi, South Africa and Uruguay have been killed.

“The members of the Security Council called for all perpetrators to be held accountable,” read a statement.

They urged Rwanda and the DRC to return to diplomatic talks.

Rwanda is accused of backing the M23 but it denies the allegations.

Bruno Lemarquis, the Humanitarian Coordinator in DRC, expressed concern about the intensification of the ongoing fighting around Goma, and its growing impact on the civilian population.

Since the new M23 offensives around the city last Thursday, have once again been forced to flee the multiple zones of ongoing combat, while the capacities to accommodate and assist people in need are already saturated.

Several sites on the outskirts of Goma, housing more than 300 000 displaced people, were completely emptied in the space of a few hours.

Lemarquis called on all parties to the conflict to immediately end the military escalation.

“This violence is exacerbating the suffering of people in eastern DRC and worsening the already precarious conditions of civilians,” he said.

The World Food Programme reports that in 2024, over 3 million people were forced to flee their homes in eastern DRC, creating an unprecedented protection crisis.

– CAJ News