Political violence mars Zambia poll preparations

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – VIOLENCE is rocking Zambia ahead of some crucial by-elections in early February.

This adds to the toxic political atmosphere prevailing in the Southern African country as it prepares for general polls in 2026.

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and main opposition Patriotic Front are accusing each other of the violence that has marred preparations for the parliamentary by-elections set for the Pambashe and Petauke constituencies on February 6.

Violence peaked this past weekend.

PF reported that thugs, which it said belonged to UPND, attacked its campaign team for the Petauke polls.

“We are really traumatised,” said Brenda Nyirenda, PF Secretary General.

She said party supporters were beaten during the campaign.

“They (UPND) are smelling a loss and it’s clear. We just need to protect the votes,” Nyirenda said.

The UPND, of President Hakainde Hichilema, has also accused the rival PF of violence, also in Petauke.

“We cannot allow the same PF tactics of violence in elections as this behaviour keeps citizens from playing their civic role to freely vote for candidates of their choice,” Batuke Imenda, UPND Secretary General, said.

The UPND official added, “We remain resolute to ensure that all by-elections are free and fair devoid of the PF violence which Zambians rejected in 2021.”

UPND defeated PF in the 2021 general elections.

Since then, the country has degenerated into toxicity, with PF accusing the now-ruling party of persecuting members of the opposition.

It alleges the main target is former president, Edgar Lungu, and his family as well as senior leaders.

In December, courts, said to be aligned to Hichilema, barred Lungu from contesting future elections.

Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur of the United Nations (UN), is visiting Zambia to investigate alleged human rights abuses.

Some citizens, led by former PF Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, plan to petition Khan over the situation.

The petition urges the international community, particularly the UN, to impose targeted sanctions on key individuals within Zambia’s governance structures who they believe have facilitated human rights abuses and contributed to the shrinking of democratic space.

“The international community has a responsibility to stand with the people of Zambia in defense of democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” said Kabwe Mwamba, National Youth and Students League president.

– CAJ News