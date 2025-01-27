Stability curbs exodus of refugees from Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE stabilising situation in Mozambique has stopped the influx of citizens to neighbouring countries.

While some post-election small-scale protests continue, there is some calm and stability after the president, Daniel Chapo, was inaugurated on January 15.

The swearing-in came amid months of protests following the October election, which the opposition believed was rigged in favour of the candidate of the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO), in power since independence in 1975.

Over 300 individuals have been killed in post-poll violence.

As of last count, host governments, with support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had verified over 8 400 new arrivals from Mozambique to Malawi and Eswatini.

UNHCR and the Malawi Department of Refugees have completed the registration of 7 330 individuals (3 603 households), the vast majority of whom arrived in the Nsanje District in early January or the last week of December.

The number of people who have arrived in Eswatini and have been screened/ transferred to the Malindza Refugee Reception Centres (MRRC) remained at 1 104.

“There have been no new arrivals to either Malawi or Eswatini reported during the last week,” a UNHCR spokesperson said.

However, despite the stabilization of the situation in Mozambique, UNHCR said it had not received any confirmed reports of returns.

In Eswatini, UNHCR received reports that some people attempted to return to Mozambique but faced challenges at the border and were unable to do so.

“UNHCR is liaising with the relevant authorities around the return process, while simultaneously advocating that those who wish to return are allowed to do so,” the spokesperson stated.

– CAJ News