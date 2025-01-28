South African judiciary in the dock

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African judiciary is in the dock, literally.

In a country where sexual violence is one of the highest in the world, it is disturbing how again, some judges, current and previous, are under accusations of perpetrating such violations.

All hopes have been on the judiciary to play a key role in the addressing of such crimes, and other afflicting the country, but alas, judicial figures have been in the news for the wrong reasons.

South has in recent days been gripped by a conduct tribunal to ascertain sexual misconduct charges against Selby Mbenenge (63), Judge President of the Eastern Cape division of the High Court.

Andiswa Mengo, a female clerk in the Makhanda High Court, has filed the suit.

The tribunal has heard how Mbenenge sent suggestive texts and even pictures of his genitalia to the clerk.

She told the tribunal she resisted the advances, but the defence suggests the communications were consensual.

However, whether the texts were consensual or not, experts say the conduct of the judge was improper.

He faces impeachment.

Mbenenge’s profile indicates that he is married and has three children, with two of his three children being attorneys of the High Court.

His profile suggests he is a Christian and a member of several choral groups.

John Hlophe is the former Judge President of the Western Cape.

His name is synonymous with controversy.

He is now the Deputy President of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party of former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma.

Hlope is accused by Mary Phadi, the expelled MK convener in Mpumalanga, of sexual harassment.

She alleges her expulsion from the party is victimisation after she turned down advances by Hlope, and thus allegations of financial mismanagement are a ruse.

Hlope (66) is not new to hullabaloo.

Last February, the National Assembly impeached him after he was accused of improper interference in the deliberations of the Constitutional Court in litigation involving the interests of then-president Jacob Zuma.

Acquitted of rape, Zuma was, and still is, facing some corruption charges.

Also in 2024, Parliament also voted for the removal from office, High Court Judge John Motata, who in 2009 was found guilty on a charge of drunken driving.

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended two judges, including Tshifhiwa Maumela, pending an inquiry into delayed judgments.

Maumela was presiding over a case featuring the murder of the national soccer team captain, Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was gunned down in 2014, aged 30.

– CAJ News