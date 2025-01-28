Vodacom invests more than R11 billion annually in network

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM invests significantly in its network in South Africa to increase network coverage and promote digital inclusion.

Typically, the operator spends more than R11 billion (US$596 million) a year on network infrastructure.

Byron Kennedy, Vodacom spokesperson, said the investment includes the construction of new sites in deep rural areas of the country, connecting under-served communities, thereby enabling them to participate in the digital economy.

5G remains a central focus for Vodacom South Africa and the company is continuously expanding its 5G sites in response to customer demand and evolving use cases.

Asked why most of Vodacom’s investments mainly targeted three provinces of Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal, Kennedy said the company’s network’s investment positively impacts all nine provinces in South Africa.

Vodacom is South Africa’s largest operator, with over 51,6 million customers, as of the first quarter of 2024.

Its 5G coverage is around 50 percent.

– CAJ News