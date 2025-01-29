Infrastructure ravaged amid escalating Sudanese war

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THERE is a surge in attacks on critical civilian infrastructure in Sudan, with no end in sight to the conflict ravaging the country for almost two years.

These attacks on power plants, water stations and dams in Gedaref, Northern State, River Nile, Sennar and White Nile have caused extensive damage and endangered technical teams operating and maintaining these facilities.

They also severely affected the availability of vital services for the civilian population.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has raised concern.

“We are witnessing a disturbing pattern of attacks on critical civilian infrastructure so essential for people’s survival,” said Dorsa Nazemi-Salman, the head of ICRC operations in Sudan.

“We urgently call on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and their Jeddah commitments and protect these vital facilities.”

Attacks on critical civilian infrastructure have severely disrupted access to clean water and electricity for millions of Sudanese.

Disruption of essential services has an effect on critical healthcare, as electricity and water supply are vital for the proper functioning of hospitals.

Also, lack of access to clean water also undermines public health, significantly heightening the risk of cholera outbreaks and other health crises.

The Red Cross has appealed to parties in the conflict to take immediate measures to protect critical civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, water and electricity installations.

The civil war erupted in April 2023, between the major rival factions of the military government, namely Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

These had in 2019 ousted longtime president, Omar Al-Bashir.

The Sudan conflict is the world’s fastest growing displacement crisis. It is also one of the largest protection crises facing the world today.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports that an estimated 11,7 million people have been forcibly displaced, including over 8,6 million newly displaced internally while over 3,1 million refugees, asylum seekers and returnees who have crossed into neighbouring countries.

– CAJ News