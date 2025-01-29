MTN donates to Western Cape fire victims

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE MTN South Africa Foundation has donated a total of R300 000 (US$16 000) in response to the recent fire disasters in the Western Cape province.

The funds have been made available to the Gift of the Givers to bring a sense of relief to the more than 2 000 people, who have been affected by these disasters.

These fires follow the devastating blaze that occurred at the Kayamandi informal settlement over the festive period, where over 1 500 residents were displaced.

Noluthando Pama, MTN SA General Manager for Regional Operations in the Western Cape, pledged the company’s support to the communities of Kayamandi by donating food parcels and essential items to the victims of fires.

“At MTN, we believe in the power of community and are committed to making a positive impact, particularly during times of hardship.”

Pama added, “We hope that our contribution will help ease some of the challenges faced by the displaced residents.”

This past weekend, the SST Section in Khayelitsha were victims of a fire with 82 structures burnt down, affecting close to 300 residents.

In the same week, an extensive fire broke out and spread through the Langa township – destroying 30 shacks and eight hostels, displacing an additional 120 people.

MTN employees from the Western Cape regional office visited the latest disaster areas to aid Gift of the Givers volunteers in clearing the debris and handing over food hampers to destitute families.

MTN’s donation will be used to purchase urgent items and restore the immediate amenities needed by the affected communities.

This includes school uniforms, stationery packs, food parcels and other essential goods and services for the community affected by the fires in and around Cape Town.

– CAJ News