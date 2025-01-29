New speeding tech solution for SA’s private roads

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s top residential estates now have access to online speed management for safer gated living.

This comes after Glovent Solutions added speed management to its smartphone-based community management system, currently available at over 100 of the country’s high-end residential estates.

“The launch of our advanced speed management for residential estates follows yet another holiday season disaster on our roads,” said Savanne Robertze, the speed management product lead at Glovent Solutions.

This comes as speeding in residential estates is becoming a growing issue as there is no policing on South Africa’s private roads.

Coupled with this, visitors and delivery drivers often flaunt speed rules in estates as they believe they are not being monitored and cannot be penalised.

Excessive vehicle speeds in estates increase the likelihood of accidents and contribute to a heightened sense of insecurity among residents.

Robbertze noted South Africans chose gated communities because their children could more safely play in the streets.

“We need to safeguard this benefit with advanced speed enforcement technology that promotes good order,” the executive said.

The Glovent mobile app now notifies residents of offences in near real-time, thus anticipated to deter reckless driving.

Residents can view and pay their penalties in the app while community managers have access to a live portal that displays data on issues and collections received.

By implementing practical speed management measures that integrate with leading speed camera systems, Glovent Solutions believes it is helping to significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents involving people and pets.

Sectional title homes in South Africa’s leading estates are hailed as great investments with top-notch features that makes visitors and residents feel safe.

“It is in everyone’s interest that estates go beyond the usual security elements in pursuit of peace of mind for their residents,” Robbertze said.

Glovent is a community management system that enables smarter and safer ways of estate living in South Africa.

– CAJ News