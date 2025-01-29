SADC grapples with the conflict in DRC

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc is making frantic efforts to address the ongoing situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Leaders from the bloc are scheduled to meet for an extraordinary summit in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thursday following an attack on its mission in the eastern region of DRC.

Clashes with the rebel March 23 Movement (M23) group left 13 soldiers from South Africa dead recently.

The summit is in Harare as Zimbabwe is the chair of the bloc.

With the bloc’s mixed fortunes in ending crises in the region, it remains to be seen how SADC will fare in resolving the crisis in DRC, which is the most complicated one to deal with.

While geographically the DRC is Central Africa, it is one of the 16 members of the SADC region, and the most populous (estimated at 109 million) as well as largest by size.

Ahead of the summit in Harare, SADC chairperson and the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, expressed concern at the worsening security and humanitarian situation in the DRC.

He described the attacks as “cowardly.”

“Those responsible for the situation (rebels) should be held accountable,” said Mnangagwa.

Neighbouring Rwanda is accused of backing the M23.

“The chairman of SADC points out that SADC will assume its full responsibility and take action to deal with the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the DRC,” read a letter from Mnangagwa’s office.

Following the deadly attack on the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), the SADC Secretariat, based in Botswana, had said the actions of the M23 contravened the Nairobi Peace Process and was a clear violation of the agreed ceasefire brokered through the Luanda Process led by João Lourenço, president of Angola, in his capacity as the “African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa.”

Angola is also a member of SADC.

SADC called on parties in the conflict to adhere to their obligations in the ceasefire and appealed for cessation of hostilities and atrocities perpetrated by M23 as well as unconditional withdrawal from all occupied positions.

On Wednesday, South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, broke his silence on the killing of his country’s soldiers.

He had been under pressure from the opposition and coalition government partners to address the nation.

Ramaphosa said his government was concerned about the speculation about the state of South African troops and the battle conditions.

“All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace to our continent,” Ramaphosa said.

He added, “South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war against any country or state.”

Ramaphosa appealed to parties to the conflict in DRC to embrace the diplomatic efforts that are aimed at finding a peaceful resolution, including honoring the Luanda Process agreements.

“We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity,” he said in his address.

This is the latest problem SADC, formerly the most peaceful and stable bloc in the region, must address.

Earlier in January, it held another extraordinary summit to address the post-election violence in Mozambique, where over 300 citizens were killed during ongoing protests.

– CAJ News