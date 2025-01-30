Africa’s first metaverse rebrands

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AFRICA’S first metaverse is now called UBU, a name inspired by the Ubuntu ethos of community and inter-connectedness.

This rebranding from Africarare marks a bold new chapter in the potential for Web3 to connect Africa with the global digital economy through cutting-edge innovation, according to officials.

They said over the past 15 months, the UBU team had been hard at work, re-building this revolutionary platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), developed entirely in-house as proprietary technology.

UBU is seen as representing a leap forward in user experience, functionality, and innovation, setting a new benchmark for immersive digital environments.

“We are immensely grateful for the support of our community as we embark on this exciting new chapter,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mic Mann.

“Together, we are shaping the future of Web3, gaming, and immersive experiences – one bold step at a time,” Mann said.

UBU is designed around two core pillars- UBULand and UBUGames.

Both pillars are said to be seamlessly interconnected through the UBU token, enabling gasless transactions and unified smart accounts for a streamlined user experience.

The newly developed V3 platform, according to designers, offers graphics and seamless performance for users and developers; a proprietary technology stack delivering unmatched scalability, speed, and flexibility and fully integrated tools that empower creators to bring their visions to life with ease.

Every user will now receive a smart account, a gasless, sign-less Web3 wallet linked to their email or social login.

To date, over 38 988 wallets have been connected, with 13 500 new UBU smart wallets created since launch, removing barriers to participation and empowering users globally.

A metaverse is a loosely defined term referring to virtual worlds in which users represented by avatars interact, usually in 3D.

– CAJ News