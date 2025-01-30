Analysis: M23 takes full control of Goma, hands over mercenaries to Rwanda

GOMA, (CAJ News) – THE March 23 Movement (M23) rebels have solidified their control over Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) capturing key strategic points including the airport, border with Rwanda, maritime port, and national radio and television offices.

Fighting within the city has ceased.

M23 has handed over 288 mercenaries, formerly employed by the DRC government, to Rwanda. This action is linked to the reopening of the DRC-Rwanda border by M23.

M23 is taking charge of customs and migrations. Rwanda has confirmed that the countries of origin of these mercenaries had requested Rwanda’s assistance in this process. Rwanda has called upon the home countries of the mercenaries to hold them accountable.

Rwanda Facilitates Return of Stranded Truck Drivers

Rwanda has also facilitated the return of 45 truck drivers from Tanzania, Burundi, and Kenya who were stranded in Goma due to the recent conflict. The drivers, working for the World Food Programme (WFP), had previously raised alarm through social media. M23 escorted them to the border with Rwanda.

SANDF Troops Remain Confined, EAC and SADC Meetings Scheduled

South African troops remain confined at Goma airport and Sake, with the South African government back-channelling, seeking safe passage and provision of assistance.

A virtual EAC meeting on the Goma situation took place on Wednesday, but the DRC President Felix Tshisekedi did not attend. SADC is also expected to hold a meeting on Thursday (today) to discuss the situation.

Rwanda Urges SADC Forces to Disassociate from FARDC Coalition

During a UN Security Council meeting, Rwanda, for the first time, urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces to disassociate from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and its coalition of mercenaries, Kinshasa-backed genocidal force Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), illegal militia Wazalendo and Burundian troops, accusing President Tshisekedi of creating the coalition to overthrow the leadership in Kigali. Rwanda has indicated that it takes President Tshisekedi’s threat seriously and will take all necessary actions to defend itself.

DRC Continues to Call for Sanctions Against Rwanda

The DRC continues to call for sanctions against Rwanda and has criticized the UN’s inaction. In a statement to the Security Council, the DRC Minister of Foreign Affairs threatened that if the council fails to act, the street will take matters into its own hands.

MONUSCO Raises Alarm Over Lynching in Internally Displaced Camp

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) reported the brutal lynching of a Congolese Tutsi individual within a MONUSCO-controlled Internally Displaced Persons camp. The victim was targeted due to their physical traits, highlighting the ethnic tensions in the region. MONUSCO expressed grave concerns over the incident and warned of a potential escalation of violence that could impact the broader region.

President Tshisekedi Appoints New Military Governor, Cancels Address

President Tshisekedi has appointed Major General Somo Kakule Evariste as the new military governor of North Kivu, replacing Major General Peter Cirimwami. He also canceled a scheduled address to the nation amidst reports of internal discontent over his handling of the crisis. President Tshisekedi has assembled a small team, led by his brother Jacques Tshibanda Tshisekedi, to manage the crisis.

Minor Reshuffle Reportedly Considered

Reports indicate that a minor reshuffle is being considered, with the ministers of Defense, Interior, and Justice potentially being removed from their positions.

