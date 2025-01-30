Pressure mounts on DRC for dialogue with M23

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – PRESSURE is increasingly mounting on President Felix Tshisekedi to engage in dialogue with the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group to resolve the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Tshisekedi snubbed talks with the M23 group, labeling them a terrorist organisation, and the crisis has worsened in recent days with the group’s seizure of the city of Goma.

The East African Community (EAC) on Wednesday held its Extra Ordinary Summit, which Tshisekedi failed to participate in, citing “scheduling” reasons. EAC chairman and Kenya president, William Ruto, called the meeting.

“The summit urged the Government of the DRC to directly engage with all stakeholders, including the M23 & other armed groups that have grievances,” read a communiqué.

The summit expressed concern on the escalating crisis manifesting in attacks on diplomatic missions and staff based in Kinshasa, the Congolese capital.

Another joint summit between the EAC and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc is on the cards to deliberate on the way forward.

DRC is a member of both blocs.

Analyst, Gordon Byaruhanga, also urged Tshisekedi to open talks with opponents, including the M23.

“The problem should have been solved a long time ago. Pursuing a military approach will only exacerbate the security and humanitarian crisis and lead to loss of lives,” Byaruhanga said.

Jally Karungi, another analyst, said, “Tshisekedi should genuinely recognize that no one has his best interests at heart like the EAC.

“The EAC is dedicated to fostering peace and stability in the region. It is not appropriate for him to involve South Africa and European mercenaries in matters that could have been resolved through dialogue.”

Thousands have been displaced since the beginning of the year.

– CAJ News