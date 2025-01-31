Health disaster looms in the DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – A FRESH health crisis is lurking in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid a humanitarian disaster that has left millions without access to food, clean water and electricity.

Goma, the capital of North Kivu, is the epicentre of the crisis after the seizure by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group.

Some 400 000 people have been displaced across the DRC in January alone.

The lack of fuel to power Goma’s water system has left families struggling to survive without safe drinking water or sanitation.

The risk of a cholera outbreak and other waterborne diseases is escalating with overcrowded shelters and unsanitary conditions worsening by the day.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has called for all hostilities to cease and for electricity, water and internet to be restored immediately to ease the suffering of Goma’s population.

“Hospitals, already overwhelmed with thousands of wounded civilians, are unable to cope with the growing medical emergency,” said Freddy Malembe, Senior Emergency Coordinator for the IRC in DRC.

The IRC reports that it has provided medicine to Ketshero Hospital, which is treating over 500 injured individuals, but the need far surpasses available resources.

It fears the potential for mass disease outbreaks is escalating daily, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Goma and surrounding areas are in urgent need of water, food, shelter, and medical assistance. Without immediate intervention, there is a risk a major cholera outbreak.

The IRC has evacuated international staff from Goma to Kigali for safety.

Kigali is the capital of neighbouring Rwanda, alleged to be backing the M23.

– CAJ News