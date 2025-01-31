M23 vow to stay in Goma, advance on Kinshasa

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – IN a defiant press conference in Goma, Corneille Nangaa, the head of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group, declared their intention to remain in the captured city and continue their advance towards the capital, Kinshasa.

Nangaa dismissed calls for retreat, asserting their determination to liberate the country.

“They ask us to retreat, where do they want us to retreat to? In what country? We are in Goma to stay. We will continue the march of liberation until we reach the capital, Kinshasa,” Nangaa said.

Meanwhile, basic services have been restored in Goma, and the M23 has promised to establish a civilian administration soon.

Nangaa also reiterated claims that President Felix Tshisekedi’s election was rigged, expressing regret for his involvement in the alleged fraud as the former head of the electoral commission.

He vowed to correct the perceived mistake. He said, “If I created the monster, I think it is up to me to fix the problem and undo the monster.”

Paris intervention

Amidst the escalating conflict, the French Foreign Minister arrived in Kinshasa for discussions with President Tshisekedi. The minister is also expected to visit Kigali.

In a televised address, President Tshisekedi announced a strong and coordinated response against the M23 and their backers.

The newly appointed Governor of Goma by Kinshasa has been forced to establish the administration in Beni, while his deputy is in Bukavu, South Kivu where he took refugee.

M23 Rebels Advance Towards Strategic FARDC Position in South Kivu

The M23 continues its advance in South Kivu, moving closer to Nyabibwe. This strategic location is just 34 kilometers from Kavumu Airport, a key airbase used by the Congolese army (FARDC) for drone and fighter jet operations.

The fall of Nyabibwe to the M23 could significantly weaken the defensive position of the FARDC, as well as allied Wazalendo and Burundi troops in the region, leading to the capture of Bukavu, the capital city of South Kivu.

South Africa’s Deployment to DRC Faces Hurdles Amidst M23 Control

South Africa’s plans to bolster its troops in DRC are facing significant challenges. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops are currently confined to their bases, with M23 controlling access to Goma.

In response to this, SANDF is exploring alternative routes for deployment. One potential route involves passing through Bujumbura, Burundi, and entering the DRC via Bukavu, where they would join forces with the Burundian military. A plane carrying logistics and supplies recently landed in Burundi, indicating preparations for this alternative deployment strategy.

– CAJ News