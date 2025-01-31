Nigeria hails e-portal for tackling vehicles theft

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja in Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA (CAJ News) – THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) reports that its Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) portal is effective in recovering stolen vehicles.

NPF has revealed that through the system, it had recovered 1 519 vehicles, with 52 already retrieved since the beginning of 2025.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, disclosed the information to media in Abuja.

He said the digital system, designed to track and verify registered vehicles, was significant in addressing vehicle-related crimes in Nigeria.

Adejobi revealed the latest vehicle to be recovered, as of Thursday, was in the southeastern state of Enugu. It was stolen in 2021.

“The car had been sold to a buyer in Kano, who unknowingly submitted its details to the e-CMR platform,” the police spokesperson said.

NPF reports that more than 400 000 vehicles are registered in the e-CMR system.

The police force launched the e-CMR in 2024.

NPF describes it as an advanced, real-time online depository of motor vehicle data, built to enhance investigations and operational activities and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, kidnapping and armed robbery.

These crimes are rampant in the West African country.

NPF has in recent months gone digital, launching apps including Rescue Me and Police VGS to tackle crime.

– CAJ News