Trio arrested for speculating on Zambia president’s health

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THREE people have been arrested in Zambia for speculating over the health of President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Zambia Police Service (ZPS) collaborated with Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) to effect the arrests on the individuals accused of “inflammatory statements” about the president.

This is seen by critics as a consolidation of dictatorship by the former opposition leader since he came to power in the Southern African country in 2021.

The accused persons have been named as Daniel Chitendwe (aged 27), Abraham Kapya (34) and Mwale Siliya (27).

Rae Hamoonga, the ZPS Public Relations Officer, said the three had been charged under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act (No. 2 of 2021) for Harassment Utilizing Means of Electronic Communication.

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has assured the nation the president is in good health.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is physically healthy and discharging his constitutional duties diligently,” it stated.

The party urged the public to ignore “any social media innuendos suggesting otherwise.”

Hichilema (62) is the seventh president of Zambia.

– CAJ News