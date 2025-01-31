Zambia health sector embarks on digital makeover

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA’S healthcare sector has undergone a digital revolution following a partnership with Finnish company, 73Health.

The Southern African country has launched a health diagnostics technology developed by the company, enabling doctors to remotely conduct medical examinations and diagnose patients with high accuracy.

The launch in Zambia marks the expansion of 73Health into Africa under, where it pledges to transform healthcare accessibility across the continent.

The eEva Kit is the core of the remote diagnostics system.

It allows medical professionals to perform comprehensive check-ups without the doctor being physically present.

This capability is hailed as crucial for reaching patients in rural and underserved areas who previously faced long travel distances and limited access to specialist care. Rural communities will be prioritized during the rollout.

Speaking at the launch in Lusaka, Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science, highlighted the importance of digital innovation in healthcare, particularly the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving service delivery.

“We stand at the forefront of a transformative era in healthcare, driven by the urgent need to address resource limitations and improve service delivery,” he said.

“Technology, particularly AI, is a powerful tool to overcome these challenges, enabling personalized care, reducing costs, and addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals.”

Mutati emphasized Zambia’s commitment to AI and digital transformation.

“Zambia is among the few African nations with a dedicated AI strategy,” the minister said.

“Reliable connectivity is critical, and we have expanded it to even the most remote areas through fibre optics and satellite technology.”

– CAJ News