Funds secured for ICT in Sudanese humanitarian crisis

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE humanitarian community has deployed information and communication technologies infrastructure of over US$565 000 to connect displaced communities and humanitarian workers to the internet in war-torn Sudan and neighbouring countries affected by the conflict.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is driving the process, securing the funds through its IT Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) team over the past year.

EPR deployed $565 323 worth of critical equipment from the Global IT Stockpiles reserves.

The rapid procurement and distribution of IT equipment is hailed for broadening infrastructure capabilities and connectivity.

“UNHCR’s IT colleagues at the local level work to ensure that technology supports and enhances our humanitarian efforts,” UNHCR stated.

“Their dedication and innovation are crucial in providing reliable communications infrastructure, improving safety, and enabling access to essential services for those affected by the Sudan emergency.”

In Chad, the IT team improved internet access by setting up satellite connections and Wi-Fi networks in remote camps, ensuring reliable communication and online services.

Initiatives like the Cybercafé and Digital Learning Centres, set to launch later in February as part of the Connectivity for Refugees initiative, are to provide forcibly displaced populations and host communities with internet access and learning tools, promoting education and sustainability.

This initiative is also active in other countries responding to the crisis, with connectivity coordinators being recruited in Chad, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The deployment of security communication equipment, including radios and satellite phones, has been hailed for enhanced communication and safety in all operations responding to the crisis.

It is seen as crucial for protection activities like registration, Refugee Status Determination and resettlement.

Amid a surge in registration due to the Sudan situation, the IT team in Egypt ensured staff had the necessary technology tools to deliver these services.

In Egypt, the IT team has transformed the Infoline call center into a 24/7 service.

The EPR team has expanded its support across Sudan, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

– CAJ News