Mozambique polarised at Heroes’ Day commemorations

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBIQUE is today (Monday) commemorating its heroes that brought independence to the country 50 years ago amid a toxic atmosphere.

Heroes’ Day is celebrated yearly on February 3, but for this year’s commemoration, political temperatures are high.

This after a disputed election that retained the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) in power since the attainment of independence in 1975, from Portugal.

The president of the day – now Daniel Chapo – presides over the event but this year, the process is mired in controversy, with a parallel event highly possible after his main adversary, Venâncio Mondlane, announced he had revoked February 3 as Mozambique’s Heroes’ Day, purportedly replacing it with March 18, “a date that represents heroes from all political and social backgrounds, not just from FRELIMO.”

This spells the latest crisis in the Southern African country after Chapo was sworn in as president despite protests by Mondlane and his supporters that the general elections were rigged.

While the new leader is establishing a cabinet (including the appointment of Mondlane’s sister, Nyeleke Brooke Mondlane as Minister of Combatants), supporters of the opposition leader still reject the outcome and hail him as “The People’s President.”

Some groups said to be pro-human rights, such as Justice Frontil Equitas, appear impartial amid the deadlock and aligned to Mondlane.

It highlighted the opposition leader had proclaimed list of national heroes had been revised to remove figures previously recognized solely by FRELIMO and the “newly-declared” National Heroes’ Day was chosen in recognition of the historic protests sparked by the legacy of the late rapper and activist, Azagaia (real name Edson da Luz).

Famous for his songs about political issues and social justice in the country, and a subject of censorship by the Mozambican government, Azagaia died in 2023, aged 38.

According to Mondlane, the remaining national heroes in the decree has inaugural president and his father Eduardo Mondlane, the deceased successor, Samora Machel, deceased and longtime opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama as well as Elvino Dias, Jeremias Ngwenna, Gilles Cistac, Mano Shottas, Siba-Siba Macuácua, Carlos Cardoso, José Craveirinha, Maria de Lurdes Mutola and Maria Alice Mabota.

Reportedly, some individuals renounced the “honour” arguing they were still young and had more work to do for the nation before being honoured as heroes.

Mondlane (younger) has made this “historic” change “official” through the so-called Decree 002/2025 Feb 3, 2025.

He has expressed his openness for dialogue with the new government but with no offer forthcoming, he remains bent on ruffling feathers of the new administration.

In the latest episode in a series of violence, the police’s Rapid Intervention Unit are accused of shooting dead two civilians in the Manhiça district after confrontations.

“Mozambique will never be the same again,” lamented activist Cidia Chissungo.

More than 300 people have been killed in total since October, according to rights groups in the country of 35 million people.

