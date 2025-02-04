Goma airport closure halts aid operations

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE humanitarian community is appealing to warring parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to ensure the reopening of the Goma airport.

It is a crucial access point for humanitarian aid but remains closed after the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group seized the city northeast of the troubled country.

Bruno Lemarquis, the Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC, is leading calls for the mobilisation of all parties for the urgent reopening of the facility.

“Goma airport is a lifeline,” the envoy said.

“Without it, the evacuation of the seriously wounded, the delivery of medical supplies and the reception of humanitarian reinforcements are paralyzed,” Lemarquis said.

More than 700 people have died following days of fighting between the M23 and the national army.

Thousands have been injured or displaced.

Lemarquis called on all parties to take responsibility and do everything possible to urgently reopen the airport.

“Every hour lost puts more lives at risk,” he said.

“The urgency is absolute. All stakeholders must act without delay to allow humanitarian flights to resume operations and ensure access to relief supplies.”

Efforts are underway by regional blocs to quell the crisis in the minerals-rich DRC.

Rwanda is being accused of backing the M23, an accusation it denies.

Rwanda has fallen out with DRC and South Africa over the allegations.

– CAJ News