President’s snub of State House divides Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE Zambian president’s continued stay in his private home, instead of the State House, has evoked memories of a scandal in fellow regional member country, South Africa, where the then president was forced to pay back millions used by the state to upgrade his rural home.

In an increasingly toxic Zambia, the opposition has drawn parallels between reported upgrades at President Hakainde Hichilema’s Community House and the Nkandla scandal in South Africa.

Community House is the plush private residence of Hichilema, the businessman in power since 2021. Since his election, unlike other Zambian presidents, he stays at his home, not the State House.

He only goes to the State House daily to perform his duties.

Nkandla is the rural homestead of former South African president, Jacob Zuma. While he, unlike Hichilema, moved to the official residence of the president (Mahlamba Ndlopfu), millions in taxpayers’ money were used at the rural residence, triggering an investigation that led to Zuma being ordered to pay back R7,8 million.

Analysts and the opposition believe a similar crisis is brewing in Zambia, where Hichilema is accused of being increasingly dictatorial.

Emmanuel Mwamba, Information and Publicity Secretary of the main opposition Patriotic Front (PF), believes there is a possibility of Hichilema losing Community House to forfeiture by the state when a new government takes over. Elections are due in 2026.

Reports indicate state resources have been used to deploy dedicated power and water supplies, build and expand a new access road, build a second helicopter pad as well as force and reroute flight pathways.

Valden Findlay, a Lusaka businessman, has already taken the state to court seeking compensation, alleging that the Roads Development Agency demolished his flats to build tarred road to enable access road to the Community House.

In his challenge, he said the Lusaka City Council claimed the structures had encroached on “reserve land.”

Mwamba adds the decision by Hichilema not to shift to State House had financial, technical and logistical consequences on the treasury as his residence had to meet minimum standards required to secure and evacuate the head of state at a moment’s notice.

“This is before you talk about the huge cost associated with his daily commute from Community House to State House which requires a huge number of police and security officials deployed everyday to line and secure the route,” he said.

Mwamba further accuses Hichilema of personalising state facilities and resources after pictures emerged of the president meeting service chiefs at his private residence.

Analyst, Linda Banks, also believes the concerns raised about the state’s expenditure on Hichilema’s private residence echo the “Nkandla-Gate” scandal that led to legal battles and political fallout.

“If the state has significantly altered and invested in Community House for official use, a future government may argue that it has become state property, leading to legal battles over ownership,” she argued.

Banks added the debate was not only about politics but financial accountability, security protocol, and the broader implications of state expenditure on private property.

“Whether or not President Hichilema faces consequences for this decision, it remains a crucial issue for Zambia’s governance framework,” she said.

Critic Thandiwe Ngoma, believes the president has disregarded the legacy and symbolism of the State House, in addition to resources to secure a private residence.

All six previous presidents, starting with founding leader, Kenneth Kaunda, in 1964 have occupied the facility constructed in 1935, occupying 72 hectares.

“State House holds a special place in Zambia’s identity. It’s not simply an address; it’s a national institution, a public asset, and a symbol of democratic leadership,” Ngoma said.

She argued Hichilema’s decision could set a worrying precedent for future presidents.

“This could result in each successive president claiming separate security arrangements for their own private homes, which would be neither sustainable nor financially responsible,” Ngoma said.

Cheelo Katambo, Deputy Media Director at Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) reacted, “Statecraft dictates that wherever the Republican President resides, whether temporarily or permanently as long as it is within their term of office, that location is considered a State House.”

Katambo said consequently, security personnel and apparatus will be deployed to ensure the president’s protection.

The official said this includes ordinary homes or properties, if the president chooses to set home within their tenure.

“Let us discuss national socio-economic development and not non-issues,” Katambo responded.

In November 2020, Zambia became the first African country to default on its Eurobond debt, to the tune of US$42.5 million.

– CAJNews