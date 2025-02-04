Redefine raises bar for ESG with global recognition

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – REDEFINE Properties believes it has raised the standards for environmental, social and governance (ESG) with global recognition.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed firm reports it is the only South African real estate investment trust (REIT) featured in Sustainalytics’ Global 50 Top-Rated ESG companies and stands among the world’s most responsible and forward-thinking businesses.

It has also earned recognition as a regional top-rated ESG company across the Middle East and Africa and an Industry top-rated ESG company in the real estate sector.

In 2024, Redefine received an overall Sustainalytics ESG risk rating of 6,5, thus positioning it 35th out of 15 111 companies rated by Sustainalytics worldwide and 12th globally in the real estate category.

A rating of 6,5 places Redefine in the lowest negligible-risk bracket

“At Redefine, sustainability is not just a commitment; it is embedded in everything we do,” stated Ursula Mpakanyane, Head of ESG at Redefine Properties.

“Being the only South African REIT featured in Sustainalytics’ Global 50 Top-Rated ESG Companies is a testament to our unwavering dedication to responsible real estate.”

As demand for responsible and sustainable real estate grows, Redefine has pledged to lead by example.

For instance, Blue Route Mall in Cape Town is advancing its sustainability efforts by working toward becoming a plastic-free mall.

Matlosana Mall in Klerksdorp has implemented waste reduction and energy conservation initiatives to minimise its impact.

– CAJ News