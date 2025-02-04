Stan Katz: From Radio’s Golden Age to Podcast Powerhouse

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – LEGENDARY broadcaster Stan Katz, the pioneer behind South Africa’s iconic talk radio format, is back in the spotlight. His new venture, a series of leadership-driven podcasts and talks titled Herding Katz, delves into lessons learned over a lifetime in media. Katz’s offering brings practical business strategies to audiences beyond the airwaves, blending his signature wit and insight.

At the same time, Solid Gold Podcasts, Africa’s leading podcast producer, is celebrating its recent triumphs at the 2024 African Podcast and Voice Awards. Solid Gold has redefined African storytelling, earning a reputation for high-quality, innovative productions that resonate with a rapidly growing global audience. Together, Katz’s storied career and Solid Gold’s groundbreaking achievements represent two pivotal eras in South Africa’s audio evolution.

A Lifetime of Leadership Lessons in Audio

Stan Katz’s name became synonymous with excellence in radio during his years as the driving force behind Radio 702’s legendary Morning Zoo. During his tenure as managing director in the late 1980s, Katz led a dramatic transformation, steering the station from music to talk radio—a format that would forever change South Africa’s media landscape. Under his leadership, 702 became a platform for critical conversations during the nation’s transition to democracy, cementing its influence in public discourse.

His success did not stop there. Katz went on to co-found Primedia Ltd in the 1990s, a media powerhouse responsible for some of South Africa’s most prominent broadcasting properties. Despite numerous triumphs, his career was not without its setbacks. Yet, Katz’s adaptability and resilience have continued to inspire generation after generation of media professionals. His recent induction into the MTN Radio Awards Hall of Fame stands as a testament to his enduring legacy.

In Herding Katz, Katz offers deeply personal anecdotes and actionable advice to help individuals and companies thrive in today’s unpredictable world. “You don’t have to be in radio to derive maximum benefit from these lessons,” Katz explains. His talks focus on creating strong, creative cultures that can weather disruption, emphasising innovation, adaptability, and collaboration.

The Rise of Solid Gold Podcasts: Amplifying African Voices

While Stan Katz’s career established talk radio as a cultural cornerstone, Solid Gold Podcasts is carrying that legacy forward into the digital age. Founded in 1993, Solid Gold has become a leader in podcasting and audiobook production, boasting over 30 years of experience in crafting compelling content. Led by Gavin Kennedy, the studio recently made headlines with six major wins at the 2024 African Podcast and Voice Awards, and eleven medals at the inaugural South African Podcast Awards, including the coveted “Podcast of the Year” grand prix.

Kennedy believes that podcasting has reached a turning point in South Africa. “Podcasts are now powerful spaces for authentic conversations, cultural exchange, and learning. We’re seeing incredible growth not just in audience size but in the quality and diversity of content being produced,” he says.

The 2024 African Podcast and Voice Awards, themed “King of the Game,” celebrated resilience, creativity, and leadership in African audio storytelling—values that define both Solid Gold and Katz’s careers. Solid Gold’s winners included the children’s podcast Solid Gold Story Time by Lynn Joffe, the climate-focused Just Us and the Climate, and The Chai Lounge with Safeera Kaka, among others.

This recognition comes as podcasting continues to surge worldwide. With over 500 million listeners globally and South African listenership projected to reach 4.8 million by 2027, platforms such as Spotify and Apple are investing heavily in on-demand audio. Brands have also recognised the medium’s potential, with global advertising revenue in podcasting surpassing $4 billion in 2024.

Connecting the Dots: Two Eras, One Vision

What links Stan Katz’s pioneering work and Solid Gold’s achievements is a shared vision of using voice to inspire and connect audiences. Both exemplify the power of audio to foster engagement, build trust, and drive social change. A potential collaboration between Katz and Solid Gold could offer a fascinating exploration of South Africa’s audio storytelling heritage. Imagine a podcast series or live event where Katz reflects on radio’s formative years while Solid Gold’s creators discuss how they are shaping the future of African podcasts.

Such a series, tentatively titled “A King of the Game: Radio to Podcast”, could bring listeners on a journey through decades of innovation. From the rise of 702’s talk radio format to today’s award-winning podcasts, audiences would witness how each era of audio has tackled critical issues—be it politics, health, or education—while adapting to shifting listener preferences.

Shaping the Future of Audio

Stan Katz and Solid Gold Podcasts both exemplify how African voices are finding their rightful place on the global stage. By embracing both the tradition of radio and the innovation of podcasts, they are ensuring that stories from the continent continue to resonate with millions.

For Katz, his mission remains clear: “helping corporates and individuals survive and thrive in a world gone mad.” For Solid Gold, their commitment to excellence ensures that Africa’s rich storytelling culture is celebrated, elevated, and heard.

As both Katz and Solid Gold continue to shape the future of audio, one thing is certain: South Africa’s voice is stronger than ever.

About Solid Gold Podcasts

Established in 1993, Solid Gold Podcasts is South Africa’s largest podcast and audiobook producer. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced professionals, they help clients create high-quality, engaging content that resonates across diverse audiences. Learn more at solidgold.co.za.

– CAJ News