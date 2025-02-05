Alleged attempt to suppress media in Goma

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES and rebel groups have been urged to uphold press freedom and ensure the safety and security of journalists covering the crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The call by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) follows warnings by the Higher Council for Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC in French) to both national and international media that they would face closure and sanctions if they provided a platform to the March 23 Movement (M23) or its supporters.

Christian Bosembe, President of the CSAC, issued the warning on behalf of his organisation that is responsible for regulating media activities in DRC.

During a press briefing in Kinshasa, he urged media outlets to report on the ongoing conflict “with professionalism”, in order to avoid instilling fear among DRC’s inhabitants.

Bosembe specifically cautioned that any media organisation offering airtime to M23 supporters, in an attempt to “justify the seizure of territory”, would be taken off the air.

Bosembe also accused certain media houses, for amplifying calls for banditry, looting, and break-ins.

The regulatory body also imposed restrictions on discussions of Congolese military operations, stating that such topics could only be addressed in the presence of a military expert.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ General Secretary, said journalists covering the crisis in Goma must uphold ethical journalism principles, while ensuring their own safety and that of all parties involved in the conflict.

“However, regulatory authorities should not interfere with reporting, unless ethical breaches occur,” he said.

“What we are witnessing here are clear attempts to suppress independent journalism, at a time when citizens urgently need access to information,” Bellanger said.

M23 has seized the city of Goma in the North Kivu province.

