MTN 55 coverage exceeds 40 percent

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa discloses it increased its 5G network coverage by almost 10 percent over the past year.

“Also at the core of MTN’s network advancements lies the expansion of our 5G network, which now covers more than 44 percent of South Africa, an increase from 35 percent at the start of 2024,” said Rami Farah, MTN SA’s Executive for Network.

The official assured that as part of its broader commitment to keeping South Africans connected, MTN would persist in driving efficiency and innovation in its network operations to ensure world-class service, regardless of external challenges.

Farah was providing the company’s update amid renewed power load-shedding and ongoing load reduction.

He said MTN South Africa’s extensive investment in network resilience had delivered significant results, particularly in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

Amid the power disruptions, MTN has accelerated its resilience strategy, achieving a network availability score of over 98 percent and rolling out more than 6 200 new Radio Access Network activities, including modernisation, new site builds, sectorisations, and transmission upgrades in 2024.

Beyond power solutions, MTN has implemented advanced network optimisation techniques, such as software upgrades, energy-efficient equipment, and smart load balancing, enhancing overall performance despite energy constraints.

The impact of these initiatives is reflected in the latest P3 benchmark results where P3, a global provider of rigorous testing to advanced and well-proven standards that results in clear, consistent benching of mobile operator networks, rated MTN as the Best Network in South Africa.

– CAJ News