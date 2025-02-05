Nigeria establishes ‘world-first’ AI Trust

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA’S cabinet has approved a flagship project to connect over 21 million citizens in remote areas to fibre, and the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trust, said to be the first globally.

The fibre project is under the aegis of the Nigeria Universal Communication Access Project, whose establishment cabinet has approved.

It aims to connect millions of people across 4 834 communities that lack basic mobile communications access, particularly in remote rural areas.

“Access to connectivity is a service that many of us take for granted, so delivering additional base stations to cater to unserved and underserved areas will ultimately contribute to improving quality of life for more of our fellow citizens,” said Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

He stated late Tuesday after the cabinet meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

The fibre initiative is to complement the Project Bridge, an initiative to roll out 90 kilometres of fibre in the West African country.

The Nigeria Universal Communication Access Project is to be implemented under a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) funding model

The National AI Trust seeks to position Nigeria as a leading player in the field of AI.

Tijani explained its mandate would be to mobilise resources, provide oversight and guide the development of AI.

“The Trust will also help future proof our investment in AI across key sectors of the economy, in recognition of the transformative power of the technology in driving job creation and attracting foreign direct investment,” Tijani said.

The trust consists of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy as well as the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology plus ten AI experts.

– CAJ News