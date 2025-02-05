‘Smarta with Data, aims to unify Africa

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – AIRTEL Africa, Sony Music Africa and Trace have brought together three of the biggest African music stars for a special single.

“Smarta with Data” is an exclusive collaboration bringing together artistes, Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Simi (Nigeria) and Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania).

It features a unifying chorus, a harmonious blend of Lingala, Swahili, French and Nigerian Pidgin.

This Afropop song is a call for solidarity, peace, and unity among all African nations, celebrating the continent’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

Its rhythm is believed to instantly captivate listeners.

The release of the track is accompanied by exclusive content produced during the recording in Paris.

Fally Ipupa, Simi and Diamond Platnumz have a combined following of nearly 80 million fans on social media and 3,5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Fans have already elevated “Smarta with Data” to the status of a must-listen hit of the year.

Fally Ipupa, Simi, and Diamond Platnumz are rallying their fanbase with the support of Trace and Airtel Africa through their media and networks.

– CAJ News