ZANU-PF infighting divides war vets

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE infighting between factions in the ruling party in Zimbabwe over plans to have President Emmerson Mngangawa extend his final, five-year term, beyond 2028 is intensifying.

It has taken a new twist that has divided the veterans of the 1970 liberation, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) with one faction demanding resignation of Mnangagwa (82), and against the so-called Vision 2030, in reference to the plan to have the incumbent at the helm of the country at least until 2030.

Another faction, however, is outspoken and demands the immediate resignation of the leader because of such a potential constitutional breach, as well as nepotism, economic mismanagement and corruption.

The latter faction, thought to be behind Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (68), made the call last weekend.

This elicited an angry response from the other splinter agitating for Mnangagwa to remain in power, and possibly have the constitution amended to do away with presidential term limits.

Douglas Mahiya, ZANU-PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees, expressed the league’s “unwavering” support for Mnangagwa.

“We don’t compromise on power. The people have spoken. The Water Veterans League will stand by the president and the party and will continue doing so until final victory,” Mahiya said.

He was speaking at an event to welcome the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund.

The Women’s and Youth’s League have also thrown their weight behind Mnangagwa.

This week, John Paradza, Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs in the ZANU-PF Politburo, also said the league’s support was “unwavering”. He urged the youth to “remain disciplined and focused on attaining Vision 2030.”

The ruling party this week hit out at Runesu Geza, a veteran who has in recent weeks emerged as Mnangagwa’s fiercest critic.

“The outlandish, treasonable and egregious rantings of errant Runesu Geza offended the hallowed tenets of party discipline for a member of the Central Committee,” said Chris Mutsvangwa, ZANU-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity.

He is also the party spokesperson.

“They (Geza’s utterances) also involved reckless attempts to usurp the credentials of the War Veteran entity in good standing with ZANU-PF, the party of the Permanent Zimbabwe Revolution.”

The developments within the party are seen as a ploy to frustrate prospects of Chiwenga from succeeding Mnangagwa.

He masterminded the military coup that ousted then president, Robert Mugabe (deceased), in 2017.

Speaking on Wednesday at a party event, Chiwenga said, “Be reminded that the president is the only one who was elected by the whole nation as a constituency.”

He added, “In other words, he is the only person in the country elected by the entire country as a constituency.”

ZANU-PF has been in power since 1980 and is blamed for leading Zimbabwe from one of the most vibrant economies to the current woes, because of controversial policies, corruption and economic sanctions.

