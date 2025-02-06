$100 million investment poised to boost Africa lithium sector

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RE-ELEMENT Technologies and Novare Holdings Proprietary are investing US$100 million to develop integrated refining facilities across Africa.

This is seen as a milestone agreement that advances their partnership and represents a pivotal step toward establishing Africa’s earth element refining facility, focused on producing high-purity elements essential for advanced technologies in both the commercial and defense sectors.

The agreement outlines the mutual commitment of both parties to develop a facility utilizing ReElement’s proprietary refining platform to produce high-purity lithium carbonate, rare earth oxides, and other critical minerals.

The facility will be supplied with locally and regionally sourced raw materials to support the growing demand in the battery and defense industries within both Africa and North America.

ReElement Technologies aims to begin development of the refining facility by the second half of 2025.

Under the agreement, ReElement Technologies Africa will contribute its advanced chromatographic separation and purification platform technology along with project management expertise, while Novare will provide the capital investment along with operational management.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation in the critical minerals sector,” Ben Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies Africa, said.

“Together with Novare, we are bringing innovative refining technology to the region, enabling nations to enhance and capture the value of their natural resources and catalyze industrial economic development on the continent,” Kincaid said.

Novare is upbeat at the prospects of the collaboration’s potential for securing reliable and quality critical mineral supplies.

“It aligns seamlessly with our vision of being an impactful investor by establishing Sub-Saharan Africa’s first battery and critical minerals manufacturing facility,” said Ola Leepile, CEO of Novare Group.

– CAJ News