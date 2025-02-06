Germany hailed as South Africa’s strategic partner

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE presence of South African entrepreneurs as exhibitors in the Fruit Logistica Berlin 2025 underlines the country’s position as a strategic partner to Germany.

This is according to South African Ambassador to Germany, Stone Sizani.

He made these remarks during a walk-about at the South African National Pavilion at the two-day Fruit Logistica Berlin International Exhibition on Thursday.

“Germany is one of South Africa’s strategic partners and is the third-largest market for South African exports, the third-largest source of overseas tourists and a major investor and development partner,” Sizani said.

During his walk-about and engagements with the South African exporters, Sizani was impressed by the calibre of exporters and quality of the products that are on display in this international exhibition.

He underscored his satisfaction of seeing young exporters participating in the show.

“The exporters expressed confidence in generating good trade leads which could turn into export sales. It was also encouraging to see the high volume of traffic to the South African pavilion from potential partners,” said Sizani.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) provided support to the exporters from Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape to showcase their South African products.

The products on display include pears, apples, peaches, nectarines, berries, citrus fruits, grapes and farm costing solution software.

– CAJ News