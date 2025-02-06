Magesi, Royal AM to pull up socks

by TEBATSO MOHAPI

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – ALARM bells are increasingly ringing for the Limpopo based premiership side Magesi FC after suffering a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of visiting Chippa United in an encounter at Seshego Stadium.

Magesi, who to date have played 15 games with a mere 8 points just like their fellow relegation candidates Royal AmaZulu need to pull up their socks or else they face demotion when the Betway premiership curtains come down.

The Dikwena tša Meetse showed complete directionlessness, lacked discipline and were disjointed in their defence, midfield and strikeforce, something the technical department should work on before the relegation axe chops.

Elsewhere, high riding and premiership defending Mamelodi Sundowns thrashed city rivals Supersport United 3-0 in a Tshwane derby while Orlando Pirates edged Sekhukhune United 2-1 in another fierce competition.

In other separate matches, TS Galaxy and Polokwane City played to a goalless draw while Cape Town City FC and visiting Golden Arrows drew 1 – 1 in Cape Town.

The race for premiership title is largely between Sundowns and Pirates although the likes of Polokwane City have a mathematical chance, but Masandawana’s top form cannot be ruled out in returning to the championship.

Full results below:

– TS Galaxy 0 – 0 Polokwane City

– SuperSport United 0 – 3 Mamelodi Sundowns

– Sekhukhune United 1 – 2 Orlando Pirates

– Cape Town City FC 1 – 1 Golden Arrows

– Magesi FC 1 – 4 Chippa United

– CAJ News