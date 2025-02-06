Six strategies for successful retirement savings despite high living costs

by ASAVELA GWELE

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE economic reality in South Africa today leaves many middle-class households grappling with mounting expenses, dwindling disposable income, and a persistent inability to save for retirement.

Insights from 10X Investments’ Retirement Reality Report underscore a troubling truth: a significant proportion of South Africans remain unprepared for retirement, and even those who have started saving, often feel that their efforts are falling short amid rising costs.

With the cost of necessities soaring, it’s little surprise that so many are struggling. Statistics South Africa reports that a basic food basket for a family of four costs R3,430 a month, a figure that leaves even dual-income households battling to make ends meet. These financial pressures make retirement savings seem like an unattainable luxury for many. Yet, this mindset can lead to long-term hardship. Retirement planning must become a non-negotiable priority, even during difficult times.

Smart strategies to ensure a secure retirement

While the challenges may seem overwhelming, there are practical strategies that individuals can adopt to improve their retirement outcomes.

Start early, even if you start small

Time is the single greatest asset when it comes to retirement planning. The earlier you begin saving, the more you can benefit from compound interest, which allows your money to grow exponentially over time. Even small, consistent contributions can make a significant difference. For those unsure of where to start, tools like 10X Investments’ Retirement Calculators can provide a clear roadmap based on your current age and financial situation.

Preserve your savings when changing jobs

When transitioning between jobs, it is essential to transfer your retirement savings into a preservation fund or retirement annuity. Cashing out these funds might offer short-term relief but severely diminishes your long-term financial security. Keeping your savings invested ensures that they continue to grow and accumulate returns.

Diversify your investments

A well-diversified portfolio is key to managing risk and maximising returns. By spreading your investments across various asset classes, you protect yourself against market volatility while ensuring steady growth. Diversification is especially important in uncertain economic times when single-asset strategies can become vulnerable.

Understand and minimise fees

Investment fees, if left unchecked, can erode a significant portion of your savings over time. It’s crucial to evaluate the fees charged by your retirement fund and to consider cost-effective options that maximise your returns. 10X Investments’ Effective Annual Cost Calculator is an invaluable tool for comparing fees and ensuring that your retirement plan is not being undermined by hidden costs.

Align your investments with your goals

Each individual has unique financial needs and risk tolerance. Speaking to a retirement specialist can help tailor your investment strategy to your specific objectives. A professional can ensure that your portfolio is appropriately aligned with your life stage and retirement aspirations.

Pay yourself first

One of the simplest yet most effective strategies is to save a portion of your income before spending on anything else. By treating your retirement savings as a non-negotiable expense, you can build a disciplined approach to investing that safeguards your future.

Plan for a longer life

Advances in medicine mean that many South Africans will spend decades in retirement. As a result, it’s critical to plan for a longer-than-expected retirement period. This involves setting realistic savings goals and considering higher drawdown rates in later years.

Bridging the gap

The expectation-reality gap in South Africa’s retirement landscape underscores the need for greater financial education. With better awareness of the principles of saving and investing, more individuals can take ownership of their financial futures.

Ultimately, preparing for retirement in a high-cost-of-living environment requires both discipline and informed decision-making. The good news is that tools, advice, and resources are readily available to help South Africans navigate these challenges. By taking proactive steps today, individuals can secure a retirement that aligns with their aspirations, no matter the economic pressures they face.

NB: Asavela Gwele is Senior Consultant at 10X Investments.

– CAJ News