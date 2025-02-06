Summit pullout signals widening SA-US fallout

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE rift between South Africa and the United States (US) over the former’s plans to expropriate land appears widening after the American Secretary of State pulled out of the G20 Summit scheduled for the African country.

Marco Rubio announced he would not be attending the historic summit scheduled for Johannesburg in November.

His sentiments amplify those of President Donald Trump.

“I will not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things,” Rubio alleged without backing his claims with evidence.

He said South Africa was expropriating private property and using the G20 to promote “solidarity, equality, sustainability.”

“My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism,” Rubio stated.

America has come under criticism for its stance on land reforms in South Africa.

Pro-white groups apparently are misleading Trump’s administration on expropriation of land to address colonial imbalances.

Trump described planned expropriation as “terrible things” suggesting South Africa was targeting the white minority.

He threatened to cut future aid to Africa’s largest economy.

Analyst, Hopewell Chin’ono, said: “This is wild. The biggest economy in the world runs its foreign policy based on social media gossip.”

South Africa had said it would, for now, treat Trump’s sentiments as social media posts rather than an official government position.

It is hopeful a platform will be provided for the country to explain its stance to the US administration.

The next G20 summit is to be the first to be held in Africa.

– CAJ News