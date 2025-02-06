Zambia solidifies relations with Japan

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – JAPAN and Zambia are expanding their diplomatic and commercial ties.

These have been solidified through a state visit by Zambian president, Hakainde Hichilema, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

During a meeting, the pair reaffirmed two key bilateral agreements under the aegis of the Policy Dialogue Mechanism, to facilitate regular political consultations, and a Bilateral Investment Agreement, for the promotion and protection of investment between the two nations.

Hichilema thanked Shigeru for Japan’s continued support in sectors such as mining, agriculture and infrastructure development among others.

“To further our cooperation, we have agreed to enhance our bilateral policy dialogue between the two countries,” Hichilema said on Thursday.

Earlier, Hichilema attended the Zambia-Japan Business Forum in Tokyo, the capital.

His delegation showcased Zambia’s vast natural resources, pledged a peaceful environment and stable investment climate to over 100 Japanese companies.

Hichilema invited the companies to tap into the vast opportunities available in Zambia, particularly in copper, critical minerals and energy.

He said his government was committed to supporting Japanese investment in Zambia, a commitment reaffirmed during the bilateral meeting with the Japanese government earlier on Thursday.

“We firmly believe that Zambia is the ideal destination for business and look forward to fostering a stronger partnership with Japan,” the president said.

