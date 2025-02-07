SA young women excel in STEM

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE recent Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Awards ceremony marked a milestone in the journey of the young women who have defied the odds to pursue careers in these areas.

This year, all of the programme’s matric cohort passed their exams, with many securing scholarships and university placements in sought-after STEM disciplines.

The Girls in STEM program, launched in 2021 by Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, in partnership with e4, is designed to equip young women with the knowledge, mentorship, and confidence to succeed in technology-driven fields.

Over the past four years, the programme has created opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach, transforming academic potential into real-world success.

“These young women are not just excelling academically – they are breaking barriers in an industry where female representation is still lacking,” said Candice Kern-Thomas, CEO of Melisizwe.

“Their success is proof that with the right support, talent and determination can thrive. e4 was the first corporate sponsor to believe in this vision, and their investment has helped make this journey possible.”

Beyond funding, e4 has provided mentorship, career exposure and guidance throughout the students’ high school careers.

Phylla Jele, Human Resources and Transformation Executive at e4 said, “This programme is not about charity, it’s about building the future of the tech industry in South Africa.”

Jele said empowering young women in STEM is both a corporate and a national responsibility.

“These young minds are the innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders who will drive our economy forward.”

e4 is a technology company specialising in digitalisation.

– CAJ News