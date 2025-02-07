Zambia hails Japanese firms for economic growth

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA is expanding relations with Japanese firm to grow its agricultural, energy and mining sectors.

President Hakainde Hichilema, in a state visit to the Asian powerhouse, met executives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy (JOMEC).

On Friday, he met delegations led by presidents Dr Tanaka Akihiko and Ichiro Takahara, respectively.

Hichilema expressed Zambia’s gratitude to JICA for their continued support to the country across various sectors over the years.

He urged JICA to consider supporting Zambia’s economic growth agenda by investing in technology and innovation in critical sectors like agriculture and energy.

Specifically, Hichilema requested JICA’s assistance in acquiring technology to enhance Zambia’s efforts in addressing Lusaka’s drainage system.

“We are pleased to note JOMEC’s progress in mineral exploration in Zambia,” he said.

Hichilema hopes that their geophysical mapping efforts will help curb illegal mining.

“Our mission remains to improve the lives of all Zambians,” the president concluded.

– CAJ News