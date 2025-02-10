Nujoma’s demise shakes foundations of Africa

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – CONDOLENCES are pouring in from African leaders following the demise of Namibia’s founding president, Sam Nujoma.

The last surviving founding president in Africa, he passed away on Saturday, at the age of 95, after an illness.

Nujoma spearheaded the independence of his country from apartheid South Africa in 1990 and served as president until 2005.

He was at the helm of the Ovambo People’s Organisation, the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) and the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia at the height of the liberation struggle.

Announcing Nujoma’s death, President Nangolo Mbumba said, “The foundations of the Republic of Namibia have been shaken.”

National mourning resumed on Sunday, until further notice, and flags are to fly at half mast.

In neighbouring South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the deceased as “an inseparable from our own history of struggle and liberation.”

“Namibia’s attainment of independence from South Africa in 1990 ignited in us the inevitability of our own liberation,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africa attained its independence in 1994.

“As neighbours and compatriots, South Africa is united in grief with Namibians who have lost the leader of the Namibian revolution,” said Ramaphosa.

Fellow Southern Africa leader, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the chairman of the regional Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc was among the first to send their condolences.

“A towering figure of liberation and a champion of African independence, his legacy will continue to inspire generations,” Mnangagwa said.

Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu, Africa’s sole female president, hailed the deceased as a freedom fighter, a Pan-Africanist and a dear friend of Tanzania, where he once lived during the struggle for Namibia’s independence.

“Dr Nujoma lived a life of service that shaped not only his country’s destiny, but also inspired generations to stand up for the ideals of freedom, equality and justice,” she said.

Namibia’s first woman president-elect, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will meanwhile take office on March 21.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union Commission chairperson, described Nujoma as an African liberation icon and one of its most illustrious revolutionary leaders.

“Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma was the epitome of Courage, never wavering from his vision for a free Namibia and a unified Africa,” Mahamat said.

