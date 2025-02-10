Sundowns underline Betway Premiership dominance

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IT ain’t over until the fat lady sings.

However, if the South African Premiership race is anything to go by, Mamelodi Sundowns ought to be crowned champions already.

And it is only halfway into the season.

Downs have won seven titles in a row and another seems on the horizon, having defeated perennial pretenders to their crown, Orlando Pirates, 4-1 this past weekend to stretch their lead at the summit Betway Premiership to nine points.

The match was seen as one to determine the destiny of Africa’s most lucrative domestic league. Downs passed the test with flying colours, in a display that left Pirates looking amateurish at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld in the capital Pretoria.

The Mamelodi outfit are on 42 points out of a possible 45.

It would be folly to bet against The Brazilians taking their foot off the pedal.

Only a self-destruction of monumental proportions can deny them the title.

Brazilian, Lucas Ribeiro, is the heartbeat of the side and is already touted as the Player of the Season.

Riberio is also in contention for the Golden Boot, having scored seven goals thus far.

Pirates have a game in hand, with a game less than Sundowns’ 15.

The game in hand emanates from a postponed encounter with the troubled Royal AM, whose future in the Premiership remains dire as a probe against club executives over corruption derails the league.

Downs are back in action on Tuesday away to seventh-placed TS Galaxy in Mbombela in the only midweek encounter.

– CAJ News