US funding cuts affect HIV/AIDS fight against in SA

by DION HENRICK

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) government’s funding freeze has sent shockwaves across the humanitarian community fighting HIV/AIDS in South Africa.

The crisis threatens the world’s largest HIV treatment programme and stems from Executive Orders issued by US President Donald Trump.

As of January 20, health services began shutting down including HIV testing, treatment and prevention, sexual and reproductive health services, gender-affirming care for trans and gender-diverse people, mental health, and harm reduction across South Africa.

An additional Executive Order threatens to halt all US aid to South Africa.

“The reckless freezing of US foreign aid is nothing short of a death sentence for thousands of people in South Africa,” warned Sibongile Tshabalala, Chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC).

“Critical healthcare infrastructure is being dismantled, clinics forced to close, frontline workers without support, all while lives hang in the balance. We are watching decades of progress on HIV being decimated.”

Trump’s first fortnight in office has caused chaos and confusion globally, said Yvette Raphael, executive director of Advocates for the Prevention of HIV in Africa (APHA).

The official said same-sex communities were losing vital, affirming healthcare as funding cuts forced the closure of HIV testing centres, medication providers and screening services.

“I fear people won’t go to clinics and then we’ll see drug resistance,” said Raphael.

US funding restrictions are also projected to hit Africa’s sex workers, already more likely to contract HIV than the average person.

“This isn’t just a funding cut, it’s a life-threatening crisis,” said Kholi Buthelezi of Sisonke, the National Sex Worker Movement of South Africa.

In response to the unfolding crisis, more than 1 000 people from civil society organizations in South Africa and around the world have launched Community Health and HIV Advocate Navigating Global Emergencies (CHANGE), a coalition formed to support urgent action.

Last week, a coalition of seven South African non-profits wrote to the local health, finance, and international relations ministers urging the establishment of an emergency task force and urgent, and reasonable action plan to address their response to the crisis, as per its Constitutional obligations.

– CAJ News