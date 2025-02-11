Apple, Samsung duel intensifies

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE rivalry between Apple and Samsung has deepened over the past decade.

According to data presented by Techgaged.com, Samsung has shipped 3,1 billion smartphones in the past decade, or 730 million more than Apple.

International Data Corporation’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker data concurs.

Samsung and Apple have been the two biggest smartphone vendors for fifteen years, each holding over 20 percent of the global market.

While both have heavily invested in producing the highest-quality devices and have millions of loyal users worldwide, Samsung has consistently led in global smartphone shipments.

However, Samsung’s annual smartphone sales have plummeted by 30 percent over the past decade.

The company’s financial reports show Samsung`s smartphone shipments have been falling for three years in a row.

This drop comes from the company’s shift in focus from budget-friendly models to premium lines like the Galaxy S and Z series.

The rising Chinese competition from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo made the aftermath even worse, with the brands overtaking Samsung’s market share in regions where it once led with affordable devices.

On the other hand, Apple’s strong brand loyalty, software support and longer upgrade cycles have made iPhone users stick to their devices.

The company’s growing presence in countries like India only further boosted sales.

– CAJ News